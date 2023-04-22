Sportradar Group (SRAD) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is one of 111 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sportradar Group to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sportradar Group has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group’s peers have a beta of 1.29, meaning that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group 1.64% 1.56% 0.71% Sportradar Group Competitors -158.98% -18.46% -7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $769.46 million $11.48 million 238.05 Sportradar Group Competitors $8.22 billion $1.44 billion 18.23

This table compares Sportradar Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sportradar Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sportradar Group. Sportradar Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sportradar Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sportradar Group Competitors 826 4046 9409 264 2.63

Sportradar Group currently has a consensus price target of $15.45, suggesting a potential upside of 29.87%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Sportradar Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.