Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

