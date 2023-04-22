Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Shares Down 0.8%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.78. 327,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 530,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Spring Valley Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $183,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the first quarter worth $653,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 149,100 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

