Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Trading 2.6% Higher

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.17. 150,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,295,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spruce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SPRB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the third quarter worth $29,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

