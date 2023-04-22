ssv.network One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.72 Million (SSV)

ssv.network (SSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. ssv.network has a market cap of $282.52 million and $34.72 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ssv.network token can currently be purchased for $25.50 or 0.00093407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ssv.network has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ssv.network Token Profile

ssv.network was first traded on August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking. The official website for ssv.network is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a protocol for securely splitting a validator key for Ethereum staking between non-trusting operators, ensuring decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security. Developed by a team including Ethereum Foundation researchers and stakeholders from Consensus, Coinbase, and Blox Staking, SSV was first discussed in a 2019 theoretical paper. In 2020, the EF awarded a staking community grant to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration, which is being led by Blox Staking with contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

