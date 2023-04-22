Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) traded up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.41. 490,085 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 365,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Starbox Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Starbox Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of Starbox Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Starbox Group Company Profile

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants.

