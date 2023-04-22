Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) versus Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Head-To-Head Review

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -41.73% -132.75% -34.98% Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Starco Brands and Stran & Company, Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 7.22 -$2.25 million N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.49 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -79.50

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Starco Brands.

Starco Brands has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Starco Brands and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Starco Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It operates through the Starco Brands and Skylar segments. The Starco Brands segment focuses on the development and sales of consumer good products. The Starco Brands segment includes STCB, AOS, Whipshots Holdings, and Whipshots LLC. The Skylar segment generates revenue through the sale of fragrances. The company was founded by Sanford A. Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

