Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $105.12 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Status has a market cap of $105.12 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029146 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020308 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,603.17 or 1.00028371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,855,825,825 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,855,825,825.4100976 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02704814 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,704,024.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

