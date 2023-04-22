Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %

STLD stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.48.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

