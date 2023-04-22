Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $110.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $136.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

STLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

