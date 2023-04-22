Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of STLD opened at $110.05 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STLD. Citigroup cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
