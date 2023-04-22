Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.
Stericycle Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Insider Activity
In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,286,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,796,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $24,363,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.
Stericycle Company Profile
Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).
