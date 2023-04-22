Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Stericycle’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.91 per share, with a total value of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,286,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Stericycle by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,796,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 528,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $24,363,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.