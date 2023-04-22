Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target to $44.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRUS has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.75. Merus has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

