Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Esker has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $147.44.

Esker SA provides SaaS-based document process automation solutions in France and internationally. The company offers procure-to-pay solutions, which includes supplier and contract management, procurement, AP automation, expense management, and payment and supply chain financing; and order-to-cash solutions, such as order and credit management, invoice delivery, payment, and collections management, as well as cash app and deductions.

