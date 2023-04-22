Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Esker (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Esker Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESKEF opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.98. Esker has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $147.44.
Esker Company Profile
