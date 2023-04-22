StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iStar (NYSE:STAR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered iStar from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered iStar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a market cap of $662.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. iStar has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iStar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iStar by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in iStar during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iStar by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

