StockNews.com Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut BlackRock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $244.56 million, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 800.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKCC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

