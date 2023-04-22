StockNews.com Downgrades Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) to Hold

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.30. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

Insider Transactions at Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.