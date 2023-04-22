StockNews.com Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.89.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

ALLE opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 12-month low of $87.33 and a 12-month high of $123.46.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.