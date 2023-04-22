StockNews.com Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Buy

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 29,368,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,267,248. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Nokia Oyj’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

