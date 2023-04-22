StockNews.com Lowers Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

