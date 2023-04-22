StockNews.com Upgrades Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to “Hold”

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of REXR traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $57.01. 1,845,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

