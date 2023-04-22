Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,186 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,156.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 265,054 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,193,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 528,764 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.67.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

