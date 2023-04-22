Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.55.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

