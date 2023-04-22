Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTV stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $148.63.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.