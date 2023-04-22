Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S opened at $18.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,954.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,383,954.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 309,315 shares of company stock worth $4,906,247. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Westpark Capital increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

