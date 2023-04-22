Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October (BATS:NOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,343,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Stock Performance

Shares of NOCT opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF- October Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

