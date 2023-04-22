Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after acquiring an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,044,000 after buying an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after buying an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $386.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $348.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

