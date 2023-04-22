Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $99.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.