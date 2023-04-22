Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 339 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWV. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

