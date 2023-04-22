Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.94.

Insider Activity

Hershey Price Performance

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,340 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,371 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $260.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $262.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

