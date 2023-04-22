Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,804 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.99% of Sun Country Airlines worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,020,000 after buying an additional 2,881,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the third quarter valued at $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,904,000 after buying an additional 695,201 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SNCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.21. 162,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,555. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.61. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,790.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William Trousdale sold 12,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $266,661.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,790.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,104,929 shares of company stock worth $120,609,337. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

