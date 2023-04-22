SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. SunLink Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.17.
About SunLink Health Systems
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunLink Health Systems (SSY)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.