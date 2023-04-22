SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $15.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPWR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.26.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.