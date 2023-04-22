Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 9.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 337,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 707,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 249,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Super League Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.

