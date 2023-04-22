Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 9.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) dropped 9.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 337,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 707,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.69.
Super League Gaming, Inc creates innovative & immersive entertainment experiences, platform & audience monetization and dynamic content feeding channels across the world’s top gaming platforms. Fueled by an insatiable desire to stay on the forefront of this ever-evolving meta landscape, Super League pioneers’ proprietary digital solutions that provide unparalleled access to the highly-coveted global gaming audience.
