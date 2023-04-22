Sweet Earth Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 24th (OTCMKTS:SEHCF)

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 24th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 24th.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

