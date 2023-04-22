Sweet Earth Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, April 24th (OTCMKTS:SEHCF)

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Monday, April 24th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, April 24th.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF opened at $0.02 on Friday. Sweet Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
