Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Holdings Decreased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,176 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.55% of Synaptics worth $96,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $95.13 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $172.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 33.67%. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

