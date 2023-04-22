Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.00. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synovus Financial by 78.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,308,000 after acquiring an additional 317,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 271,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after acquiring an additional 218,567 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

