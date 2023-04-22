Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SNV opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.
Synovus Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Insider Activity at Synovus Financial
Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.
Synovus Financial Company Profile
Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.
See Also
