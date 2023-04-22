Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNV opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

