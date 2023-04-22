Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives $32.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

SYRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares in the last quarter. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SYRS opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.87. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($0.75) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 134.48% and a negative net margin of 485.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

