Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 85,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 103,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.
TRHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
