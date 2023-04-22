Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAK. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 198,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 530,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 23,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.85. 1,615,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,231. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

