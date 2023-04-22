TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Sells $70,650.00 in Stock

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,401.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Laird Landmann sold 30,468 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $143,199.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $289,523.70.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

On Friday, March 24th, Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $723,000.00.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSI stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 129,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.