Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,075.49

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,075.49 ($25.68) and traded as low as GBX 1,922 ($23.78). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,924 ($23.81), with a volume of 512,749 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,364.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,074.16.

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

