Telefónica (OTCMKTS:TEFOF) Trading Down 2.7%

Telefónica, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TEFOF – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30. 435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Telefónica Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

About Telefónica

(Get Rating)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.