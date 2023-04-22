Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.09

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $6.09. Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.09.

Télévision Française 1 Société anonyme Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA engages in the provision of television broadcasting and communication services. It operates through the Media and Newen Studios segments. The Media segment is involved in the group’s TV channels, online content distribution and special-interest web communities, content creation and audience-buying via special-interest online content and brand development, developing and showcasing talent via multi-channel networks (MCNs), and subsidiaries that produce and acquire audiovisual rights for the group’s TV channels in line with French broadcasting industry regulations.

