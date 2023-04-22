Terra (LUNA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37.11 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, Terra has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $316.87 million and approximately $37.11 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004357 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001547 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 257,555,419 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.