Terra Trading Down 13.7% This Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Terra has a market cap of $314.08 million and approximately $42.10 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004410 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001572 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 257,255,514 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

