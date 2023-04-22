Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Up 1.2%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 53,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 53,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

