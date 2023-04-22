The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,673 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $15,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in AES during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 4,430,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,146,226. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.86%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

