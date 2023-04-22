The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,807 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $23,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,588.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.15 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

